Chase Investment Counsel Corp Purchases Shares of 6,900 DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,900 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,960.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 309 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $454,262.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $158.59. 847,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,840. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $158.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.45.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.24.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

