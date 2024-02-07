Chase Investment Counsel Corp Takes $725,000 Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 832,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,777,000 after acquiring an additional 24,651 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,053 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.57. 729,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.88. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.84.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 73.84% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous None dividend of $0.65. This represents a yield of 5.5%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 82.28%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

