Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Issues Earnings Results

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $187.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.94 million. Chegg had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Chegg updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Chegg Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE CHGG traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $8.56. 1,780,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,050,401. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.42 million, a P/E ratio of -53.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chegg news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,921 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $169,548.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,922 shares in the company, valued at $921,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,901 shares of company stock worth $189,984. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chegg

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Chegg by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHGG shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Chegg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Chegg from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Chegg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler Companies cut shares of Chegg to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.55.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

