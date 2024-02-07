Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to $2,920.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Truist Financial from $2,700.00 to $2,920.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CMG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,699.00 to $3,016.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,438.41.

CMG stock traded up $179.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,666.99. 898,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,146. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,470.05 and a 1-year high of $2,725.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion, a PE ratio of 63.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,300.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,068.54.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,144,367.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,189 shares of company stock worth $9,700,908 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

