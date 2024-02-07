Choreo LLC Acquires 39,402 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 39,402 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $14,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,860,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,119,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,517 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,271,354,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,795,000 after acquiring an additional 202,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234,737 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,527,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,705,794. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.44. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

