Choreo LLC Decreases Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 176,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,254 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $16,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,801,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,810,000 after acquiring an additional 376,970 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,566,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,074,000 after buying an additional 122,786 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $428,520,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771,545 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,767,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,739,000 after acquiring an additional 83,387 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.61. 781,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,184. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.47. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $84.19 and a twelve month high of $109.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.337 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

