Choreo LLC Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $146.68. 21,423,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,870,662. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $155.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on GOOG

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,674 shares of company stock worth $16,162,276 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.