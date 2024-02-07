Choreo LLC Has $19.22 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Choreo LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,919 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 599,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,554,000 after buying an additional 19,955 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,434,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,127,000 after buying an additional 147,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shayne & Jacobs LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $711,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.96. 6,645,648 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.90. The company has a market cap of $102.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

