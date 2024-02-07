Choreo LLC Has $7.30 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Choreo LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Choreo LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $7,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,282 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.40 and a 200-day moving average of $91.55.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

