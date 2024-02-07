Choreo LLC Increases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,879 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE UNH traded up $8.72 on Wednesday, reaching $519.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,976,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,097. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $526.91 and its 200 day moving average is $517.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.79.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

