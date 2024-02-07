Choreo LLC Increases Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $12,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after buying an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,663,000 after buying an additional 7,868,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $319,548,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $431.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,659,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,038,020. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.16. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $285.19 and a one year high of $432.83.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

