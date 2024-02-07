Choreo LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report) by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,090 shares during the period. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $5,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYH. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 934.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,228,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,643,000 after buying an additional 2,012,812 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,578,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 485.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,448,000 after purchasing an additional 44,623 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 899.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after buying an additional 29,166 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 41,895 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

RYH traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $30.66. 152,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,174. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $248.94 and a 12-month high of $304.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average of $35.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.