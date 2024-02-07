Choreo LLC Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Channel Wealth LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Invst LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Store Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the second quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $171.47. 5,769,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,241,032. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.35 and its 200-day moving average is $171.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.79.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

