Choreo LLC Lowers Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 561,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,574 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Choreo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Choreo LLC owned about 0.31% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $25,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,394,000 after buying an additional 9,032,873 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,450,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,690,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,930,000 after buying an additional 1,765,548 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,948,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,865,000 after buying an additional 599,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6,993.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 551,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,594,000 after buying an additional 543,940 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.08. The company had a trading volume of 238,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.16 and a 52-week high of $53.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average of $47.85.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.