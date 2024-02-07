Choreo LLC Purchases 13,694 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Choreo LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 392,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,694 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,868,000 after buying an additional 345,185,954 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,424,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after buying an additional 4,090,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,011,000 after buying an additional 1,898,342 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,090,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.10. 953,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,893. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $62.31. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.



