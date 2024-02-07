Choreo LLC Sells 5,450 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Choreo LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 1.8% of Choreo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $51,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 127,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,137,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 437.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,260,000 after buying an additional 35,110 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $68,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.64. 935,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,593,716. The firm has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.92. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $167.52.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

