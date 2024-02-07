Choreo LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of Choreo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Choreo LLC owned 0.27% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $25,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,230,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,907,111 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 24,305.1% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 7,372,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342,339 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,312,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,496,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,411,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $247.66. 418,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,950. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.70. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.42 and a 12 month high of $258.11.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

