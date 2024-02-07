Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) PT Raised to $110.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CHD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.43.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,981,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,242. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.91. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $103.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.54.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,910,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,665,000 after acquiring an additional 145,390 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,454,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,430,000 after buying an additional 1,866,932 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,200,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,405,000 after buying an additional 217,047 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after buying an additional 6,682,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,470,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,517,000 after buying an additional 640,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.