Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s 8th Largest Position

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,340 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 2.8% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.2% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 331,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after buying an additional 24,963 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 11.9% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1,015.1% in the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 103,460 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after buying an additional 94,182 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.2% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.77. The company had a trading volume of 16,791,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,399,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.10 and a 200 day moving average of $52.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. Raymond James lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Melius lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.21.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

