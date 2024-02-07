Columbia India Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIN) Trading Down 0.1%

Columbia India Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.77 and last traded at $13.77. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

Columbia India Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average of $13.77.

Columbia India Small Cap ETF Company Profile

EGShares India Small Cap exchange-traded fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of the Indxx India Small Cap Index. The index is a free-float market capitalization weighted stock market index consists of a representative sample of Indian companies that Indxx LLC determines to be the representative of small market cap companies in India.

