Columbus McKinnon Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

Columbus McKinnon has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years. Columbus McKinnon has a dividend payout ratio of 7.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to earn $3.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.

Columbus McKinnon Price Performance

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $41.14 on Wednesday. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $42.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $254.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Lara Mario Y. Ramos sold 9,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $349,233.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,241. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 350.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

