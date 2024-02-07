COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Stock Price Down 7.4%

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) fell 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $10.08. 223,645 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 691,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways Stock Up 1.0 %

Insider Activity at COMPASS Pathways

The company has a market capitalization of $657.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 18.55 and a quick ratio of 18.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.87.

In other COMPASS Pathways news, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 25,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $215,012.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,172,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,839,573.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $398,777. Corporate insiders own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,618,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,915,000 after buying an additional 186,040 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,899,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,516,000. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,617,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 169.7% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 510,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 321,500 shares during the period. 18.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About COMPASS Pathways

(Get Free Report)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.