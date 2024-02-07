Compound Achieves Market Cap of $430.99 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 7th. Compound has a total market cap of $430.99 million and approximately $27.63 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be bought for about $53.40 or 0.00120856 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00035646 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00021460 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008046 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,071,605 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,071,581.19557811 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 52.36486277 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 459 active market(s) with $31,038,178.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

