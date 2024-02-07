Compound (COMP) 1-Day Volume Hits $27.91 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $53.40 or 0.00119807 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $430.98 million and approximately $27.91 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00035182 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00021714 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007973 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 95.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm.

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,071,605 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,071,581.19557811 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 52.36486277 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 459 active market(s) with $31,038,178.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

