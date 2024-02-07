Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.000-0.020 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $211.0 million-$212.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.6 million. Confluent also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.170-0.170 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Confluent from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial upgraded Confluent from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Confluent from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.48.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.29. 10,613,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,756,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 0.69. Confluent has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average of $26.87.

In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $5,868,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 5,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $98,856.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,370 shares in the company, valued at $6,131,640.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $5,868,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,216 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,051 over the last three months. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Confluent by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Confluent by 18.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

