Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Holdings Lowered by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises approximately 2.8% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $18,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 21.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,903,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,936,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,165,000 after purchasing an additional 51,968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,799,000 after purchasing an additional 908,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE STZ traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $244.42. The stock had a trading volume of 994,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,844. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.88 and a 200 day moving average of $248.89. The stock has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.15 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 42.13%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.