CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.460-1.610 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CoreCivic also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.46-1.61 EPS.

CXW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded CoreCivic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on CoreCivic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE:CXW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.15. 1,280,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,350. CoreCivic has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $483.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.75 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 4.64%. Equities analysts expect that CoreCivic will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 39,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $532,337.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,984.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,132,000 after buying an additional 378,577 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,167,000 after purchasing an additional 19,927 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 25,417 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

