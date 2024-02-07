Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO) Trading 2.7% Higher

Corsa Coal Corp. (CVE:CSO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 48,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 114,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Corsa Coal Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.55.

About Corsa Coal

Corsa Coal Corp. mines, processes, and sells metallurgical coal. The company is also involved in the exploring, acquiring, and developing coal resource properties. It produces and sells metallurgical coal used for the production of coke from its mines in the Northern Appalachia coal region of the United States.

