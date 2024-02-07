Cosmos Price Up 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. During the last week, Cosmos has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $9.68 or 0.00021696 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.73 billion and $134.93 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00079594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00028051 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006640 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006277 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 385,798,389 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

