Coty (NYSE:COTY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Coty had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Coty updated its FY24 guidance to $0.44-0.47 EPS.

Coty Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Coty stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $12.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,444,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,929. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35. Coty has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Get Coty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.66 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 126.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Coty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.