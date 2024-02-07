Coty (NYSE:COTY) Shares Gap Up to $12.10

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.10, but opened at $12.40. Coty shares last traded at $12.04, with a volume of 530,707 shares.

COTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Coty from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.66 price target for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.84.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 6.57%. Coty’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Coty declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,972,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,922,000 after buying an additional 25,485 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coty by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 265,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Coty by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,762,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,309,000 after buying an additional 230,142 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 40,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

