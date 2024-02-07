Coty (NYSE:COTY) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44-0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Coty from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Coty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.84.

Get Coty alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Coty

Coty Trading Down 0.6 %

COTY traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,444,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,929. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.89. Coty has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $13.46.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Coty will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Coty during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Coty by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Coty by 12.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Coty by 18.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Coty by 18.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coty

(Get Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.