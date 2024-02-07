Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.57-2.67 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cousins Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

CUZ stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.97. 2,833,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,247. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 216.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $38,681,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 114.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,672,000 after buying an additional 1,142,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,093,000 after buying an additional 1,015,078 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $18,873,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,906,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,603,000 after acquiring an additional 412,779 shares in the last quarter.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.