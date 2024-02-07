Cronos (CRO) Market Capitalization Tops $2.13 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 7th. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. Cronos has a market cap of $2.13 billion and $6.16 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0842 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00079210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00027934 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00021688 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006537 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006277 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.