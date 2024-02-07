Crystal Amber (LON:CRS) Trading 0.6% Higher

Crystal Amber (LON:CRS – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 83.88 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 83 ($1.04). Approximately 26,522 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 180,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.50 ($1.03).

The company has a quick ratio of 441.42, a current ratio of 354.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 75.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 67.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £67.62 million, a P/E ratio of 477.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Crystal Amber Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited. It is managed by Crystal Amber Advisors (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

