CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.85 to $4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion to $1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.20.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is currently 46.47%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 9.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.9% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 6.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.
CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.
