Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.18

Shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.18 and last traded at $17.98, with a volume of 306216 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

Cullinan Oncology Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $779.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average is $10.13.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.91). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 4,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $39,473.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Corrine Savill sold 18,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $226,823.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,118.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 4,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $39,473.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 110,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,055 over the last ninety days. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cullinan Oncology by 352.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cullinan Oncology by 1,331.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cullinan Oncology by 499.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cullinan Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Cullinan Oncology, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally bioavailable small-molecule that is in a Phase IIb dose escalation for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.