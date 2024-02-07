CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.40 EPS

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $168.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS.

CURO Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CURO stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 24,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,368. The company has a market cap of $17.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.97. CURO Group has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $4.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered CURO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CURO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the period. 36.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers secured and unsecured installment loans, revolving line of credit, and single-pay loans; and credit protection insurance, check cashing, money transfer, foreign currency exchange, and other ancillary financial products and services, as well as reloadable prepaid debit cards and demand deposit accounts.

