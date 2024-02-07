CVC Income & Growth GBP (LON:CVCG) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 4.13 Per Share

CVC Income & Growth GBP (LON:CVCG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.13 ($0.05) per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from CVC Income & Growth GBP’s previous dividend of $1.88. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CVC Income & Growth GBP Stock Performance

CVCG opened at GBX 108 ($1.35) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £137.44 million and a P/E ratio of 2,160.00. CVC Income & Growth GBP has a 52-week low of GBX 93.80 ($1.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 109.50 ($1.37). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 103.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 101.82.

About CVC Income & Growth GBP

CVC Income & Growth Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

