CVC Income & Growth GBP (LON:CVCG) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 4.13 Per Share

CVC Income & Growth GBP (LON:CVCG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.13 ($0.05) per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from CVC Income & Growth GBP’s previous dividend of $1.88. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
CVC Income & Growth GBP Stock Performance
CVCG opened at GBX 108 ($1.35) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £137.44 million and a P/E ratio of 2,160.00. CVC Income & Growth GBP has a 52-week low of GBX 93.80 ($1.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 109.50 ($1.37). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 103.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 101.82.
About CVC Income & Growth GBP
