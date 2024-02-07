Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.38. 1,155,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,110,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $249.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Danaher’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.02%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

