DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM) Stock Price Up 1.9%

DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSE:DCM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.74 and last traded at C$2.74. 15,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 60,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 645.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$150.75 million, a PE ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 3.28.

DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$122.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$126.68 million. DATA Communications Management had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 19.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DATA Communications Management Corp. will post 0.2700871 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides solution to solve complex marketing and communication workflows. It offers DCMFlex workflow management; digital asset management; and print and communication management. The company also offers product sales; warehousing and distribution services; and marketing solutions, which include business and brand strategy, consumer insights, strategic marketing, and design services.

