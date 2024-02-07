DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Shares Down 13.7%

DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC – Get Free Report) shares were down 13.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €1.66 ($1.79) and last traded at €1.67 ($1.80). Approximately 391,235 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 180,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.94 ($2.09).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is €3.70. The firm has a market cap of $139.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.71.

DIC Asset AG is the leading German listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with 25 years of experience in the real estate market and access to a broad network of investors. Our basis is the national and regional real estate platform with nine locations in all important German markets (including VIB Vermögen AG).

