Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Free Report) rose 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.66 and last traded at $10.64. Approximately 8,512,937 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 26,066,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Down 2.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,404,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,172,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,468,000 after buying an additional 931,858 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,202,000. Gainplan LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 439,995 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,012.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 318,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after buying an additional 290,293 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

