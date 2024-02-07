DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.08

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.08 and last traded at $41.62, with a volume of 3552981 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.59.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DKNG. Truist Financial raised their target price on DraftKings from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.76.

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $20,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,291,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,656,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $20,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,291,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,656,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $7,654,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,476,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,055,566.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,704,384 shares of company stock worth $102,747,642 in the last 90 days. 55.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in DraftKings by 233.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

