Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Trading Down 7.8%

Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.52 and last traded at $30.68. 128,964 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 296,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush boosted their price target on Dream Finders Homes from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Up 0.2 %

Insider Transactions at Dream Finders Homes

The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average is $26.97.

In other news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 9,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $233,787.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,979,726.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dream Finders Homes news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 19,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $542,382.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 883,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,959,099.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 9,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $233,787.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,649 shares in the company, valued at $23,979,726.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 229,628 shares of company stock valued at $6,881,954. Corporate insiders own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 27,149 shares during the last quarter. 22.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

