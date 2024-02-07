EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.17-8.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $187.00.

EastGroup Properties Trading Down 1.1 %

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of EGP traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $179.17. The stock had a trading volume of 264,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,851. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $152.45 and a 12 month high of $188.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total value of $173,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,627,280.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGP. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $12,520,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,651,000 after purchasing an additional 133,344 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

