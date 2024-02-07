EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading Down 6.9%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.52 and last traded at $9.53. Approximately 673,012 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 649,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised EHang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

EHang Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.52 million, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.15.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 235.31% and a negative net margin of 445.88%. The business had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in EHang during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in EHang during the 4th quarter worth about $446,000. Axim Planning & Wealth lifted its position in EHang by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 3,902,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,560,000 after acquiring an additional 155,494 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in EHang by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 20,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in EHang during the 4th quarter worth about $605,000. 16.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

