Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,792 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 0.9% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $246,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price target (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.81.

LLY stock traded up $19.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $724.91. 5,789,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,426,215. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $611.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $576.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $688.16 billion, a PE ratio of 131.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $742.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 81.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

