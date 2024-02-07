Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Reduced by NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.8% of NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $12,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 905,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded up $19.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $724.91. 5,789,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,426,215. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $611.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $576.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $742.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price objective (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.