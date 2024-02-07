ELIS Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $6.45 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 7th. One ELIS token can now be purchased for about $0.0322 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded up 32.2% against the US dollar. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $6.45 million and approximately $11,092.47 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00016073 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00015236 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,573.50 or 1.00004374 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00010810 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.71 or 0.00196776 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03197464 USD and is up 14.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $61,087.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.